Susan Elizabeth Thornton, 55

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Memorial Service Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:00 PM 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Susan's Obituary
Susan Elizabeth Thornton, 55, passed away Friday, Sept 6, 2019, in Little Rock, Ark. She was born May 28, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Mabel L. and Oliver F. Thornton. She spent her entire life in St. Joseph before moving to Arkansas a year ago. She worked at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Little Rock. Besides embracing her new adventures in Little Rock, she enjoyed music, movies reading, bargain hunting and garage sales with her mother, and trips to the library. She was blessed to to step in and help take care of and offer companionship to her mother during the last 3 years of Mabel’s life. She will be missed by her family, who is so proud of all she has accomplished. Survivors include: brother, Russell Thornton, Clarksdale; Sister, Pamela (Windy) Klepac, St. Joseph; Brothers Curtis (Judy) Thornton, Gower, Missouri; and Stephen B. (Lisa) Thornton, Benton, Arkansas; Aunts, Wilma Lesan, Anola Burchett, Shirley Gray, Esther N. Correll, William Starmer, Oleta Jones, Jane Parkhurst, LaVonne Urich, and Marie (Bill) Wyant; Uncles William Starmer and Royce (Sue) Starmer, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Dean Eikenberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com .

