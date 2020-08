Susan Emily Hahn, 77, passed away August 15, 2020. She was born December 24, 1942

in Kansas City, Missouri to Emmett and Lois Hahn (nee Bryan). She was preceded in

death by her parents and brother-in-law, Roger Berkbigler. Survivors: sister, Marilyn

Berkbigler (nee Hahn); niece, Tricia (nee Berkbigler) and her husband Tom Bartle;

great-niece, Kendall Krause; great-nephew, Drew Bartle; great-niece, Jenna Bartle.

Susan, AKA “Mama Sue” to Caden Waltemeyer of Cameron MO, cherished her time spent

caring for him as a child. In honor of Susan and Caden’s special bond, memorials can be

made to the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Program, known as Green Hills Women’s

Shelter (P. O. BOX 107 Cameron, MO 64429, Greenhillswomensshelter.net ) Services:

Graveside service 11:00 AM Saturday August 22, 2020 at Graceland Memorial Cemetery,

East Evergreen Street, Cameron, MO. Luncheon to immediately follow at Washington

Street Food & Drink Company, 602 East Baldwin Street, Cameron, MO. Online

condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral

Home, Cameron, MO.