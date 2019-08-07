Obituary

SUSAN GAYLE LINK BREMER

Susan Gayle Link Bremer, 83, a resident of Platte City, MO since 1957, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Smithville Living Center in Smithville, MO. Susan was born February 4, 1936 in Kansas City, MO to Thomas Brown and Ada Della (King) Link. She attended Southeast High School in Kansas City, MO, but had to leave early to care for her ailing father who passed away in 1953. She married Richard H Foster in 1954 and they moved to Platte City, MO. They later divorced. She married Wayne R. Bremer in 1972. Susan made Platte City her home where she raised her (6) kids and stayed an active member of the community her entire life. She was of the Christian faith and worked for several years as a medical transcriptionist for Cushing Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth, KS. She was a former president of the Platte County Fair Board, where she also spent many years as a member. She loved gardening, sewing, canning and oil painting; but was especially fond of spending time with her family. She became known as the BBQ Queen, helping her husband, commonly known as Mr. Bibbs, barbeque at all kinds of events around the area. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Bobbie; brother Tom; daughter Debbie Grame and granddaughter Scarlett Trave. Susan’s spirit is carried on by her children Dinah (Glen) Westervelt, deAnne Trave, Skip (Gay) Foster, Scoot (Shell) Foster, Jon (Amie) Bremer; son-in-law Melvin Grame; former husband, Richard Foster, sister in law Shirley Link; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by a 2:00 pm memorial service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions can be made in Susan’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice Partners of St. Joseph. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the people that helped take care of her, especially the staff at Smithville Living Center for their excellent care of Susan. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net