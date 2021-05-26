Susan Jane (Meyer) Stiens, 64, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax, Missouri.

Susan was born to William Henry and Evelyn Elizabeth (Kohmetscher) Meyer, in Maryville, on February 8, 1957. She had lived in the area all her life.

She graduated from Jefferson C-123 High School, Conception Junction, Missouri. She ran her own machine quilting shop, Sue’s Quilt Shop, out of her home.

She was a jack of all trades; from mechanicing at the farm, to running the skid loader. She gardened and canned; and could process a chicken with the best of ‘em. She was a master quilter and had a quilting circle at her shop. She made and donated quilts and pillowcases to local hospitals and made bunches of masks during COVID.

Most important was being a devout wife, mother and grandmother to her family.

Susan was a Christian and attended the Burr Oak Methodist Church, Skidmore, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Eli Stiens, in 2008, and her in-laws, Robert and Dorothy Stiens.

On January 30, 1976, Susan was united in marriage to Stephen Robert Stiens, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Other survivors: her children, Matthew (Janet) Stiens, Mound City, Missouri, Monica (Bob) Lally, Vail, Iowa, Levi Stiens, Savannah, Missouri, Travis (Angela) Stiens, Alexandria, Virginia, Lisa (Clint) Youse, Paris, Missouri, and Khrystyne Stiens, Lincoln, Nebraska; her siblings: Bill (Agnes) Meyer, Liberty, Missouri, Gary (Rose) Meyer, Maryville, Missouri, Marlin (Janice) Meyer, Ravenwood, Missouri, Madonna (Richard) Pope, Maryville, Missouri, Greg (Carolyn) Meyer, Maryville, Missouri, Stanley Meyer, Moberly, Missouri, Mary (Hal) Kennedy, Topeka, Kansas, Herbert (Norma) Meyer, Edwardsville, Illinois, Bruce Meyer, Stanberry, Missouri, and Lynabeth (Kevin) Dacey, Excello, Missouri; 11 grandchildren: Micheal (Taylor), Jillian, Rebecca, Megan, Ashlyn, Rachel, Gavin, Sophia, Aubrey, Caroline, and Henry; 1 great grandchild, Colton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri. Casual wear in encouraged.

Susan will be cremated after the service and she will be buried at the Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Burr Oak Methodist Church, Skidmore, Missouri.