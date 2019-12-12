Clear
Susan Kay Phair, 75

Visitation: Friday, December 13th, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. Service: Saint Aquians, International Falls, MN.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Susan K. Phair
1944-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Susan Kay Phair, 75, Cameron, passed away on December 11, 2019.
Susan was born April 30, 1944 in International Falls, MN to Clifford and Ann (Germain) Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Phair on July 8, 2015.
Susan was a 1962 graduate of International Falls High School, MN.
Survivors: 2 sons, Eric and D.J. (Mallory) Phair; daughter, Heidi (Ryan) Hartley; grandson, Owen Hartley; beloved dog, Lady Bug, all of Cameron; 2 sisters, Jane (Kurt) Wagner, International Falls, MN and Mary (Rick) Walker, Wanamingo, MN; nieces and nephews.
Sue was a loving mother of 3, an excellent canner, crafter, and homemaker. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, fishing, traveling, and racing. Sue’s light, loving personality will be missed by all.
Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Quality and/or Missouri Veteran’s Assistance League, Cameron. Services will be held at a later date at Saint Thomas Aquinas in International Falls, MN. Inurnment will follow in Saint Thomas Cemetery, International Falls, MN. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

