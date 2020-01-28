Clear

Susan Memarian, 63

Celebration of Life: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 4:30 PM @ Wyatt Park Christian Church. 2623 Mitchell Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Susan Memarian
1956-2020

Susan Memarian, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
She enjoyed teaching, reading and watching her favorite TV shows.
Susan was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Memarian; and parents.
Survivors include soulmate, Shawn Huff and family; the daughter she always wanted, Tiffani Herring, Jeff’s fiancé; her circle of friends, Holly, Janet, Deedie, Jennifer and Susan; beloved dogs, Bentley, Bronx and Cash.
Farewell services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life 4:30 Tuesday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Susan's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

