Susan R. Fay, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021.

She was born February 14, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Homer and Birdie (Ozenberger) King.

Susan, who was an active artist in St. Joseph, attended the University of Missouri, completed art courses at the University of Minnesota, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor’s in Education.

She married Robert (Bob) Fay in 1956 and they were partners in life for 65 years. They raised their family – a son Steve and a daughter Carol – in St. Joseph, a town they called home as a married couple for more than five decades.

Susan’s greatest loves in life were her family, her friends, and her artwork and she found ways to combine all three whenever possible.

Susan was a board member and volunteer for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art for more than 20 years as well as board member of the YWCA, a member of the Ladies Union of Benevolent Association for the Noyes Home for Children, the Flower Society, Delta Gamma and a 50-year member of Chapter EE of P.E.O. When her children were young, she was active in their school, sports and scouting activities. Bob and Susan were members of the St. Joseph Country Club and the Benton Club.

As an artist, Susan frequently exhibited her work in Kansas City galleries and at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum in St. Joseph. One of her fondest memories was participating in a two-woman art show called “Just Friends” in 2004 with her friend and studio partner Pud Ransdell. She lent her talents to St. Joseph Public Schools, helped paint a mural for Patee Hall, and so many other civic projects.

While she was somewhat shy about promoting her own talents, her husband Bob was happy to serve as her biggest supporter and fan. Bob always said that through Susan, he gained an appreciation and love of art – something he didn’t have before he met her. That love of art included their family life, civic involvement and their travels, which spanned many countries, including their beloved San Miguel de Allende, Mexico – a place they visited annually for more than 20 years.

Susan’s greatest joy came from her family – her husband Bob and their children. They – as well as her grandchildren – were the source of her greatest happiness.

Susan is survived by husband, Bob; son, Steve and Steve’s wife, Kitty (Kirmil) Fay and their sons, Jack and Will; and by daughter, Carol Haenisch and her daughter, Susan.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Homer C. King, Jr.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 21, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a gathering and reception following the service, 4:00 to 5:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph.