Susan Rae Fisher, 58

After a long battle with cancer, Susan Rae Fisher, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away on November 24, 2021 with her family by her side.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:37 AM

After a long battle with cancer, Susan Rae Fisher, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away on November 24, 2021 with her family by her side. Susan was born to Charles Robert “Bob” and Martha Jannett (Landrus) Wattenbarger on October 5, 1963. Susan loved the Lord, her family and friends.

Susan met her life-long friend and husband when they were young children. Mike William Fisher was the boy down the hill from Susan’s home growing up. Susan and Mike were reunited years later and married on March 26, 2001. Susan worked at the Dairy Queen on St. Joseph Avenue for 27 years and taught many (including her sister, daughter and nieces) how to make a perfect curl. She loved being a DQ girl and leaves behind many DQ sisters. Susan also worked at Mosaic Life Care for 24 years as an Inpatient Scheduler. She went above and beyond to ensure patients of Mosaic received their follow-up appointments upon discharge from the hospital. In everything that Susan did, she did with a servant’s heart. Susan was an amazing wife, mom, mamaw, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Family was everything to Susan and she loved holiday gatherings and reunions with extended family.

Susan is preceded in death by her father, Charles Robert “Bob” Wattenbarger and her grandson, Storm Scott Charles Huey. Susan was comforted by knowing she was going home to Jesus and would be reunited with her dad and grandson.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Fisher; sons, Brian Scott Huey and Tyler (Katie) Martin; daughter, Aubrey (Aaron) Dunn; step-daughters, Florella Hoepker and Fallyn Walker; grandchildren, Hadley Huey, Londyn Huey, Eyerland Huey, Mack Martin, Layla Martin, Everly Martin, Olivia Dunn, Sophie Walker, Loagen Walker, and Leo Hoepker; mother, Martha Jannett Wattenbarger; sisters, Connie (Fred) Hangartner, Karen Harden and Lisa (Tim) Wilcoxson; brother, Robert (Debbie) Wattenbarger; in-laws, Wanda Fisher, Brenda (Chris) Polachek, Greg (BettyAnn) Fisher, Brett Fisher, and Gina Fisher; and blessed with MANY nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Visitation to be held Sunday, November 28th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 4:00-6:00 pm. Funeral services will be Monday, November 29th at Calvary Chapel, 1215 Jules Street, St. Joseph, MO at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Chapel.

