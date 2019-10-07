Clear

Susan Renee Cronk, 51, of Maryville, MO

Visitation Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Memorial Service Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 11:00 AM Laura Street Baptist Church 120 S. Laura Maryville, MO 64468

Susan Renee Cronk, 51, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Maryville.
Susan was born in Maryville on November 9, 1967 to Roger Edward Cronk and Joyce Ann (Allen) Cronk; she lived most all her life in the area.
She graduated from Greeley Central High School, Greeley, Colorado. She also had technical education. Susan was a self-employed author.
She was a member of the Church of Christ, Maryville; the Missouri Writer’s Guild; and the Nodaway County Historical Society.
Her survivors include her mother, Joyce Cronk, Maryville, her father Roger Cronk, Skidmore, MO; her 5 brothers, Richard (Roxie) Cronk, Maryville, Darrell (Barbara) Cronk, Maryville, Scott (Holly) Cronk, Skidmore, MO, Brion Cronk, Burlington Junction, MO, and Robert (Holly) Cronk, Maryville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Susan has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services Saturday at the Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut, Maryville, MO, 64468; or to Camp Quality Northwest Missouri, 1325 Village Dr, St. Joseph, MO 645056

The weather to start the week is going to be very nice for this time of year. After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunny skies will warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. This weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with an equally nice day expected.
