Susan Renee Cronk, 51, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Maryville.

Susan was born in Maryville on November 9, 1967 to Roger Edward Cronk and Joyce Ann (Allen) Cronk; she lived most all her life in the area.

She graduated from Greeley Central High School, Greeley, Colorado. She also had technical education. Susan was a self-employed author.

She was a member of the Church of Christ, Maryville; the Missouri Writer’s Guild; and the Nodaway County Historical Society.

Her survivors include her mother, Joyce Cronk, Maryville, her father Roger Cronk, Skidmore, MO; her 5 brothers, Richard (Roxie) Cronk, Maryville, Darrell (Barbara) Cronk, Maryville, Scott (Holly) Cronk, Skidmore, MO, Brion Cronk, Burlington Junction, MO, and Robert (Holly) Cronk, Maryville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Susan has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services Saturday at the Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut, Maryville, MO, 64468; or to Camp Quality Northwest Missouri, 1325 Village Dr, St. Joseph, MO 645056