Susan Schantz, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1950, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Kenneth and Violet (Higbee) Scott.
Susan married David Glenn Schantz August 21, 1986. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed visiting with her friends, watching SCI-FI on television, and listening to the Blues.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Scott; parents; brother, Randall Scott; sister, Diane Donahoo; brother-in-law, Danny Donahoo.
Additional survivors include sons, Gary Scott (Amy), Kevin Thompson (Amy); grandchildren, Cheyenne Scott (Ryan), Josh Derr; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Scott; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Lung Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
