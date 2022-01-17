Clear
Susie Mae Nelson Budget, 74

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:50 PM

Cameron, MO- Susie Mae Nelson Budget, 74, of Cameron, passed away December 15, 2021. Susie was born August 2, 1947 to Edward S. and Carrie M. (Cannon) Hudson in Ayden, NC.
Susie had worked as a security manager for a security firm.
She is survived by: son, Jamey (Martha) Nelson, Yuma AZ; 2 daughters, Lisa (Bob) Russell, Dillon, MT, Jennifer Caldwell, Cameron, MO; 2 sisters, Catherine “Pete” (Robert) Wiggins, Morehead City, NC, Frances (Floyd) Hardee, Ayden, NC; 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Dustin, Cody, Tyler, Christine, Shelby & Henry;11 great grandchildren; companion, Gil “Butch” Ard, North Kansas City, MO.
Remembrance service will be Tuesday December 21, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

