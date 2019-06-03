Clear

Suzanne Koonce, 59, of Casa Grande, Arizona

Service June 5, 2019 11:00am Graceland Cemetery Walnut St. at Summerset Dr. WESTON, MO

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Suzanne Koonce, 59, of Casa Grande, Arizona passed away May 30, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1959 in Trenton, Missouri to Norman and Mizella Pearson. Suzanne was a strong and loving wife and mother. She was adventurous and loved to ride roller coasters. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband of 17 years Marton Koonce; her daughter Michele Koonce; her mother Mizella Pearson; her siblings Janet Leeds of Gladstone, Missouri, and Curt Pearson of Maryville, Missouri, and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her father Norman Pearson.

