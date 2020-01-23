Sybil Ann Higginbotham, 82, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care ER, Maryville.

Sybil was born in Lima, Ohio on December 5, 1937. Her parents were Earle and Mary Louise Sims. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Fairfax High School, Fairfax, MO in 1955. She got her teaching degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1959, and had taught home economics.

In 1959, at the Christian Church in Fairfax, Sybil was united in marriage to Harlan Keith Higginbotham. They had lived in Ames, Iowa from 1959-64. Then they moved back to Maryville.

She worked at the Social Security Administration, and then the Farmers Home Administration in Maryville, retiring in 1999 after 35 years.

Sybil was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, and was involved with a bible study group, the Deborah Circle, and the FUMC Church Women’s Group. She had also been the church funeral coordinator. She was a PEO member for over 50 years in Maryville. She was a book club member, and loved to play bridge.

She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority at Northwest; and had remained active with the group over the years.

Her survivors include her husband, Harlan, of the home; 4 children. Malinda Sue (Brent) Owens, Lexington, KY, Julia Marie (Eric) Horton, Kansas City, MO, Dr. Harlan Keith Higginbotham, Jr., Santa Barbara, CA, and Dr. Mary Lynn (Jonathan) Mahorney, Manhattan, KS; 10 grandchildren. Jillian (Sam) Liebl, Bradley, and Mason Owens, Curtis, Kyle, and Irene Horton, Zachary and Kayla Higginbotham, Alexander and Emerson Mahorney; 1 great grandson, Adam Liebl; her sister, Susie Dollar, Springfield, MO; as well as cousins and lots of friends.

Sybil has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed in Sybil’s name to the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.