Sylvia B. Rush, 100

Sylvia (Johnson) Rush, 100, of Troy, Kansas passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:25 PM

Sylvia was born on August 24, 1921 in rural Robinson, Kansas to Ole Tobias and Inga (Pederson) Johnson. She was a homemaker and lived her entire married life on a farm in the Wolf River Valley in rural Troy.

Sylvia was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bendena and the Moray Home Extension Unit.

She married George Rush on December 27, 1946 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Everest, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2015. Sylvia was also preceded by her parents, sister, Anna Olson, brother-in-law, Jimmy Olson, son-in-law, Frank Tubbs, great-grandson, David Samuelson.

Survivors include her son, John Rush (Phyllis) of Troy, Kansas

Daughters; Mildred Tubbs of St. Joseph, Missouri

Ann Rush (Larry) of Bendena, Kansas

6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Saturday, October 16, 2021 – 10:30 A.M.

At: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bendena, Kansas

Burial: Moray Cemetery in Moray, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church (9:30-10:30 a.m.) Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas after 9 a.m. Friday.

Memorials: St. John’s Lutheran Church or Moray Cemetery c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, KS 66087

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
