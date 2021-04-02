Clear
Sylvia Bernadine Johnson LaFonte, 91

Sylvia Bernadine Johnson LaFonte was born in Portales to Orgill Edwin "Jack" Johnson and Mary Lee Cyphers Johnson. She grew up in meager circumstances during the "dust bowl" days and the "great depression".

Bernadine accepted Jesus as her personal Savior on September 18, 1939. She attended all 12 years of school in Portales and recalled many special teachers. She participated in many music programs and art classes and received regular Honor Society awards. Bernadine was elected to be the Sophomore princess, a Junior Favorite, a Beauty Queen nominee for 3 years, a Student Counsel representative and officer, and a Pep Club member for 4 years. She graduated in 1948 as co-Valedictorian with close friend Jeanne South, with whom she had phone studied though all of the math classes (math was not Bernadine's strong suit!).

Bernadine married Royce Meador, an ENMU student from Jal, in 1952. They had three children- Karla, Allan and Sandy- and lived in Jal and Eunice during the next 13 years. Bernadine and the children moved back to Portales in 1965.

God sent Maurice LaFonte to the First Baptist Church in Portales as Music and Youth Director. Bernadine was in the choir and was a volunteer for children and youth activities. Thus, began a long relationship with Maurice. They married on December 13, 1968 (a Friday the 13th). They served churches in Roswell, Albuquerque and Burleson, TX, before God led them to Wyatt Park Baptist in St. Joseph.

Bernadine's work experience began in an abstract office and was followed by 5 years as a Deputy County Clerk and District Court Clerk of Roosevelt County. Thereafter, she worked as Executive Secretary for the General College at ENMU, secretary to the Dean of Students at TCJC in Ft. Worth, as a church secretary for several years, and more than 13 years at American Family Insurance in St. Joseph, MO, retiring in 1995. Many at American Family knew Bernadine not by name, but as "the lady who always matched". She loved colors, sewing, music, crafting, growing plants, cooking, decorating, collecting and cheering for the Chiefs, Royals, and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Bernadine and Maurice enjoyed traveling during their 40 plus years in St. Joseph, highlighted by a cruise to Alaska provided by their kids for Bernadine's 75th birthday, and a trip of a lifetime to Israel where Jesus walked. They have enjoyed retirement to the hilt, visiting with their kids and attending graduations, weddings, and other celebrations. God has seen them through, always.

Bernadine is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; sisters Geraldine Johnson and Shirley Bolf; brother-in-law James Bolf; son-in-law Darrell Poe; and nephew Heath Morton.

Bernadine is survived by her husband Maurice; children Edwin Lee "Sandy" Meador of Dallas, William Allan Meador and his wife Emily of Abilene, TX, and Karla Kaye Poe of Albuquerque; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

