Sylvia Knoller Samuels, 88

Sylvia K. Samuels

1932-2020

Sylvia Knoller Samuels, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Atchison, Kansas. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 18, 1932 and lovingly raised by the Greenfield family of Bronx, New York where she was especially close to her older adoptive sisters Faye, Nettie and Phoebe.

In 1949, Sylvia graduated from James Monroe High School and immediately entered the work force as a typist and stenographer for accountants and lawyers. During her early adult life, she enjoyed vacationing at resorts mostly in upstate New York with a close-knit group of girlfriends as well as continuing her French education through night classes at Queens College, City University of New York.

In 1964 Sylvia married Paul Samuels in Bronx, New York and eventually living in East Windsor, New Jersey where they raised their daughter Gail. Sylvia and Paul then moved to Burke, Virginia in 1986 where they amicably separated and eventually divorced. During her 32 years in Burke, Sylvia continued to work for various agencies both private and public; however, her most rewarding position was with Fairfax County where she advocated for the transportation needs of disabled persons. Sylvia also indulged her love of travel by taking trips with tour groups all over the United States and South America. In 2017, at age 85, Sylvia took the trip of her dreams to France accompanied by her daughter. In 2018, Sylvia decided to move to Kansas to be near her daughter.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her former husband Paul Samuels and her son-in-law Richard Blaustein and is survived by her daughter Gail Samuels Blaustein.

Funeral Services & Interment 11:00 A.M. Sunday, New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts.