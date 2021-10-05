Sylvia M. Wallner, 97, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away September 10, 2021.

Sylvia was born January 6, 1924 in Stanley, Tasmania, Australia, the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Muir) Horton.

She joined the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air-force) from 1942 to 1944.

On a ship from Australia in 1946 she came to the United States of America and became a citizen five years later in 1951.

On May 15, 1959, she married Markus Wallner. The couple lived in St. Joseph all their married life.

Mark and Sylvia loved to travel. They took many trips to Las Vegas, two to Australia, and one to Germany. They also loved air shows and traveled to many around the country.

They had an amazing garden at their home and shared with the family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and husband of 57 years, Mark.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Merlene Jones of Plattsmouth, NE, Dianne (Dennis) Gillespie, of Omaha, NE, and Merle (Pat) Derry, of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Bert (Shirley) Horton of Tasmania, and Max (Judy) Horton of South Australia; and many nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.