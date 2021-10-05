Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sylvia M. Wallner, 97

Sylvia M. Wallner, 97, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away September 10, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:55 PM

Sylvia M. Wallner, 97, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away September 10, 2021.
Sylvia was born January 6, 1924 in Stanley, Tasmania, Australia, the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Muir) Horton.
She joined the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air-force) from 1942 to 1944.
On a ship from Australia in 1946 she came to the United States of America and became a citizen five years later in 1951.
On May 15, 1959, she married Markus Wallner. The couple lived in St. Joseph all their married life.
Mark and Sylvia loved to travel. They took many trips to Las Vegas, two to Australia, and one to Germany. They also loved air shows and traveled to many around the country.
They had an amazing garden at their home and shared with the family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and husband of 57 years, Mark.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Merlene Jones of Plattsmouth, NE, Dianne (Dennis) Gillespie, of Omaha, NE, and Merle (Pat) Derry, of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Bert (Shirley) Horton of Tasmania, and Max (Judy) Horton of South Australia; and many nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories