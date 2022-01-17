Clear
T. Jeanne Zuchowski, 91

T. Jeanne Zuchowski, age 91, passed away Dec 24, 2021 at LaVerna Heights in Savannah.

Jan 17, 2022

Jeanne was born in Oklahoma City, OK on Jan 14, 1930, though resided most of her life in St Joseph. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. Jeanne married James N. Zuchowski on June 16, 1951 and they were married 44 years.
They were members of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
She worked at the North Belt Kmart for over 15 years. She retired in 2000.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1995.
Surviving family includes her sister, Mary Adkins, Pueblo CO and her four children Thomas (Tina) Tony (Sam); Susan (Ed) Mary Jo (Joshua) and grandson Jackson as well as several nieces and nephews.
No Celebration of Life will be held at this time. Jeanne will be buried at Mt Olivet Cemetery.

