"TJ" Terry Wayne Chalender, 27

T.J. Terry Wayne Chalender Jr. 27, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born November 27, 1993 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Beth and Terry W. Chalender. He attended Central High School and worked in family landscaping business with TK Lawn and Landscaping. He enjoyed politics, video games, shooting his gun at the range, he loved to drive, listening to music, watching funny movies, he loved animals, and spending time with his children. He was always trying to be a better person and to improve his life and others. He was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church. T.J. was preceded in death by father, Terry Wayne Chalender, maternal grandparents, Glen & Norma Jean Dunnihoo, and paternal grandfather, Bill Gray. Survivors include, mother, Beth Chalender of Saint Joseph, MO, three children: Eric, Lily, and Connor Chalender, sisters, Jeanann Chalender, and Savannah Snyder, brother, Glen Chalender, paternal grandmother, Barbara Jean Benedict, nieces and nephews, Nathan, Amethyst, Madilynn, and Elijah. A celebration of T.J.'s Life with public live stream will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Clyde Pritchett officiating, The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The laying to rest will be at the Helena Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the T.J. Chalender memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.