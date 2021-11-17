Clear
Ta’Lian Kelshon Charles Wilkinson, 21

Ta’Lian Kelshon Charles Wilkinson, 21, of Elwood, Kansas went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

He was born April 1, 2000 to Kellie Harrington and Darron Wilkinson, raised by Godfather, Efrem Byrd.

Ta’Lian was preceded in death by his father, Darron, maternal grandfather, Jeffrey Pete Harrington, brother, Boston Wilkinson and brother, Cornelious Anderson.

Survived by mother, Kellie, fiance’, Macy Ricklefs, siblings, Kortni Ross, Tre’Nez Wilkinson (Briley), Ty’Zell Harrington, Tahana Smith and his fur babies, Cinnamon, Molly, Meech, Makya and Goober., Grandparents, Jack and Sue Bartley, aunts, Kim Gassaway (Moses), La’Shonna Byrd (Efrem), uncle Derrick Kirby, uncle Jimmy Bartley, hosts of loving cousins and friends.

Ta graduated from Riverside High School in 2019. With a host of teachers fighting this battle along side him to help him succeed. Where he participated in baseball, basketball, football and choir. Ta’s hobbies were playing piano, singing, basketball, playing PS4 with his brothers.

Ta was a warrior in his fight against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He never wavered in his faith. He was always willing to help with a smile on his face. Ta’s love for God showed in his everyday way of life. Ta was a member of Elwood United Community Church and one of God’s strongest soldiers in his battle.

Funeral Service: 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021.

At the Riverside East Campus Gymnasium.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the gymnasium.

Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ta’Lian Wilkinson Memorial Fund to help with expenses.

