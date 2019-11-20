Obituary
Tabatha James
1974-2019
Tabatha James, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was born May 25, 1974.
Tabatha was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sollars.
Survivors include her son, Tyler Huffer.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Related Content
- Tabatha James, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- James “Ed” Sharp, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri
- James Theodore “Ted” Bentsen, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri
- James Lee Ray Smith, 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri,
- James Douglas (J.D.) Partridge, 40, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- James E. Moore, Jr, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri
- James "Jim" F. Sears 75 of St. Joseph, Missouri
- James Gerald Brown “Downtown Jerry Brown”, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri
- James Elwood DeGrote, Jr, 79,St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Glenn Matthew Oxley, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri
Scroll for more content...