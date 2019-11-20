Obituary

Tabatha James

1974-2019

Tabatha James, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.

She was born May 25, 1974.

Tabatha was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sollars.

Survivors include her son, Tyler Huffer.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.