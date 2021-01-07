Tammie Kay Wright, 52, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She was born September 14, 1968 to Kerr and Judy Breckenridge, Jr.

Tammie married Mark Wright October 24, 2010; he survives of the home.

For years she worked for her father’s cleaning business.

Tammie was an animal and nature person. She loved music, especially the band Poison.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Additional survivors include her children, Jacob Wayne Hughes (Amelia), Jordan Matthew McMillen, Jada Alexa Mae McMillen, Jacob Floyd Wright, Jessica Lynn Wright, Kyle Wayne Culp; sisters, Wendie Davidson, Kristie Sybert (Chase); and former husband, Eric McMillen.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.