Clear

Tammie L Jarrett December 2, 1964 - October 3, 2018

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Tammie Jarrett memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or on the online obituary select Funeral Funding. Online condolence, obituary and funding at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Tammie L Jarrett

December 2, 1964 - October 3, 2018

Tammie L. Jarrett 53, of St. Joseph, MO. Missouri passed away Wednesday October 3, 2018 in a Kansas City, MO hospital. She was born December 2, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended Benton High School. She loved her grandkids and animals, and was an organ donor. Tammie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jarrett, father, William Cooper Sr., brother, Galen Cooper. She is survived by her mother Frances Cooper of St. Joseph, sons,William Vannaman, Jeffrey Vannaman, Shannon (Jamie) Jarrett and Travis Jarrett all of St. Joseph, 12 grandchildren, Dexton, Mikey, Destiny, Christian, Camryn, Caden, Lyrikah, Reece, Zayden, Johnathan, Sarah, and Tommy, brothers, William G. Cooper (Kim) Cooper, Hank William (Melissa) Cooper, Joseph T. Cooper, and Thomas (Rose) Cooper all of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Tammie Jarrett memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or on the online obituary select Funeral Funding. Online condolence, obituary and funding at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events