Tammie L Jarrett

December 2, 1964 - October 3, 2018

Tammie L. Jarrett 53, of St. Joseph, MO. Missouri passed away Wednesday October 3, 2018 in a Kansas City, MO hospital. She was born December 2, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended Benton High School. She loved her grandkids and animals, and was an organ donor. Tammie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jarrett, father, William Cooper Sr., brother, Galen Cooper. She is survived by her mother Frances Cooper of St. Joseph, sons,William Vannaman, Jeffrey Vannaman, Shannon (Jamie) Jarrett and Travis Jarrett all of St. Joseph, 12 grandchildren, Dexton, Mikey, Destiny, Christian, Camryn, Caden, Lyrikah, Reece, Zayden, Johnathan, Sarah, and Tommy, brothers, William G. Cooper (Kim) Cooper, Hank William (Melissa) Cooper, Joseph T. Cooper, and Thomas (Rose) Cooper all of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Tammie Jarrett memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or on the online obituary select Funeral Funding. Online condolence, obituary and funding at www.ruppfuneral.com