Tammy Hawkins, 59

Tammy Hawkins 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Tammy Hawkins 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born September 14, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Vera and Raymond Bernard. She attended Benton High School and worked at Res-Care as a Caregiver. She was always glowing and never met a stranger. She enjoyed reading the bible, crocheting, and working crosswords, and was a member of the ROC Fellowship. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Bernard, Jr., and sister, Francis Bernard. Survivors include, six children: Brian (Jennifer) Bernard, Amanda Hawkins, Joseph (Kayla) Hawkins, Kenneth (Megan) Hawkins, Eldon Hawkins, Tamara Allman, fiancé, William Allman, brother, Robert (Diane) Funk, sisters, Penny (Joe) Canchola, Vickie Funk, Brenda Allman, Rachelle Bernard, and a cousin, Mike (Nicole) McClain.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Tammy Hawkins Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

