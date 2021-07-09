Clear
Tammy Jean Steinle, 58

Cameron, Missouri- Tammy Jean Steinle, 58, of Cameron, passed away June 3, 2021.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on August 15, 1962 to Robert and Evelyn (Hudnall) Cook.

Tammy worked in Healthcare as a CNA.
Preceding her in death: parents, Bob and Evelyn Cook and husband, Brad Steinle.
Survivors: son, Charles “Bobby” Curley, Cameron, Missouri; sister, Judy (Ed) Gibson; 3 grandchildren, Lily, Pheonix and Maddox; and fiancé, Chester Rice of the home.
Visitation: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

