Tammy Jo Stroup, 59

Tammy Jo Stroup, 59, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:25 PM

Tammy was born in Maryville on June 14, 1962 and lived most all her life in the area. Her parents were Jack Raymond and Evelyn Dean (Lynch) Murray. They preceded her in death.

She had worked for 16 years in the grocery department at Walmart. And had also been a stay at home mom.

Tammy liked the outdoors; to fish and mushroom hunt. She liked playing board games, watching football, and NASCAR racing. She also liked to sing and dance; and will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her fiancée, Randy Allen Boyett. Her son, Nathan Montgomery, St. Joseph, MO; 2 daughters: Stephanie Smith, Kansas City, KS, and Jennifer Walker (Deon Bonham), St. Joseph, MO; 2 brothers: Randy (Jeanie) Murray, Maryville, and Chris (Lisa Maxwell) Murray, Creston, IA; and 7 grandchildren.

Tammy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A private family service will be at a later date.

