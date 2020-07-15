Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting Full Story

Tammy Lynn Ponce, 61

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Tammy Lynn Ponce
August 29, 1958 - July 14, 2020
Tammy Lynn Ponce 61, of Wathena, Kansas died Tuesday July 14, 2020. Born August 29, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Graduated from Central high school. Preceded in death by her parents, James Wright and Donna Lightbody. Survivors include daughter, Candi Vance, granddaughter, Kenya Vance, brother, Randy Salzman, and sister, Christy Kellog-Thomas. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening into Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories