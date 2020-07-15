Tammy Lynn Ponce

August 29, 1958 - July 14, 2020

Tammy Lynn Ponce 61, of Wathena, Kansas died Tuesday July 14, 2020. Born August 29, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Graduated from Central high school. Preceded in death by her parents, James Wright and Donna Lightbody. Survivors include daughter, Candi Vance, granddaughter, Kenya Vance, brother, Randy Salzman, and sister, Christy Kellog-Thomas. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com