Tammy Sue Dumm 59, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home. She was born June 25, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Shirley and George Bonar. She attended Lafayette High School, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed cleaning and cooking, and being a great mom. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Julie Bonar, and maternal grandparents, James & Goldie Dragoo. Survivors include, husband, George Dumm of the home, daughters, Blakely (John) Burgerman, Jessica Dumm (David Throckmorton), and Tiffany Dumm (Donnie McCrary), sons, Tyler Dumm and Corey Dumm, brothers, James "Alan" Bonar and George "Denny" Bonar, and sisters: Roxie (Rick) Harmon, Kim (Charles) Frazier, and Rita (Kenneth) Engum, 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 11:00 am Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.