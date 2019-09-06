Clear
Tanya Sue Blakley, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Tanya S. Blakley
1974-2019

Tanya Sue Blakley, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
She was born on June 19, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ross and Georgie (Hall) Lewallen.
Tanya married Brian Blakley on July 25, 2009 and celebrated 10 years together.
She was a loving mother, wife, sister, and daughter. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her wonderful son, Colton.
Tanya enjoyed traveling, the ocean, golfing, and dancing whenever she could. She was an alumni of New Generation Singers, and she also volunteered with Heartland Honor Flight.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and sister, Toni Sue Taylor.
Survivors include her loving husband and son, parents, sister, Toree Pruett (Bill); nieces, Kylee, Caitlyn, Izabella, and Cordelia; nephews, Tug, Camdyn, Tyler, and Bryson; along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Midwest Transplant Network or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online, visit Tanya’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

