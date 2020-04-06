Tarleton “Pete” “Nick” Nichols, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was born May 29, 1940.

Pete married Mary Caroline Willis June 12, 1964; she survives of the home.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Pete had been a self-employed contractor, trucker and farmer. He loved animals and rescued many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Ruby (Tuey) Nichols, several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Caroline; daughter, Christina Rogers (Shawn); son, Walter Nichols (Maggie); grandchildren, Mason, Madison, J. R.; step-grandchildren, Cody, Zarah, Karah; sister, Ginger Dowden; several nieces, nephews, friends and cousins.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life and Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to charity of donor’s choice.