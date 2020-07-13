Taylor Ann McCartney, 27

Taylor Ann McCartney

February 16, 1993 - July 5, 2020

Taylor Ann McCartney, the daughter of Marvin James McCartney and Martha Ann (Green) McCartney, was born on February 16, 1993 in Fairfax, Missouri. Taylor attended Tarkio High School in Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 2011. She then attended Park University in Parkville, Missouri for one year before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education. Taylor was currently working on her Master’s degree.

Taylor was employed by Atchison County Hy-Vee, Tarkio, where she worked during her high school and college years. She was also employed by American Eagle in Kansas City, Missouri and Rue 21, Maryville. Starting in 2017, Taylor was employed by Rissler Elementary, Trenton, Missouri, where she was teaching 2nd and 3rd grades. She loved working with the children and the staff.

Taylor was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tarkio, and also helped in the nursery. She was always cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. She enjoyed playing with kids when babysitting, reading, and swimming. You could always find Taylor playing with the Ramsey boys or laying across Jean’s lap. Anytime you saw Taylor around town she would always greet you with “Hey Dear” and before she left would say “Make good choices” which always brought a smile to everyone’s face. Taylor passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home in Trenton at the age of 27.

Taylor was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Donald McCartney and Richard (Tiny) Miller. Survivors include father, Marvin McCartney, Tarkio, mother, Martha McCartney, Tarkio; sister, Shelby McCartney, Tarkio; grandparents, Janis (Ken) Truelove, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Gordon Green (Betty Hill), Northboro, Iowa, and Barbara Miller, Hopkins, Missouri; special friends, Jean Stevens, Tarkio, McKaiya (Jacob) Jacobs, Kansas City, Kelsey Meyer, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Jessica (Jordan) Ramsey, Burlington Junction, Jessica’s three sons, Quayde, Quentyn, and Quincy Ramsey; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 10, 2020 First Baptist Church, Tarkio.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 A.M. prior to the service.

Inurnment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.

Memorials will be used in a college fund for her three favorite little Ramsey boys and a memorial bench that will be located outside of Rissler Elementary.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.