Ted Stoddard July 30, 1944 - November 4, 2018

Ted Stoddard, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at a local hospital.

Ted was born July 30, 1944 to George and Dorothy (Coyle) Stoddard in New Haven, Connecticut.

Ted began his career as a barber then joined the Navy in 1966. Upon his discharge, he worked at Johnson Control for 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother George Stoddard, Jr.

Ted is survived by his wife Linda and his daughters; Tammy Stoddard of St. Joseph and Amber Stoddard of Phoenix, Arizona and his beloved puppy Muffin.

Mr. Stoddard has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Family will receive friends 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by Military Honors at 3:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics, Disabled American Veterans or to the donor's choice.