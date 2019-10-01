Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Teddy Joe Davis, 71, of Wathena, Kansas

Celebration of Life Rupp Funeral Home Friday, October 04, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Teddy's Obituary
Teddy Joe Davis, 71, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at a Wathena healthcare facility. He was born February 13, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Gladys & John Davis. He married Theresa Davis, who precedes him in death. He worked at Walnut Log. Teddy loved fishing and mowing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Mae Davis, father, John Edgar Davis, wife, Theresa Davis, brother, John Edgar Davis Jr., sister, Margaret Mae Jasper, brother, William R. Davis, brother, Hubert Orville Davis, brother, Robert Davis. He is survived by daughter, Gladys "Marie" Davis of Wathena, KS, brother, Marion Davis of Wathena, KS, sister, Erma (Jerry Middleton) Dunkeson of Bates City, MO, sister, Cindy Church of Wathena, KS, grandchildren, Alyssa, Krystina, and Landen Amos. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 97°
** A Tornado Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Worth, counties from Tuesday afternoon through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events