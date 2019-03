Teddy Lee Paxson September 20, 1950 - March 25, 2019

Teddy Lee Paxson 68, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Paxson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Evolution United Methodist Church. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday at the Evolution United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Teddy Paxson Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.