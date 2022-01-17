Telma Ionasara Christie 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. She was born February 14, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Telma and George Frakes Sr. She graduated from DeKalb High School and worked at Quaker Oats. Telma was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Carol Sue McClurg. Survivors include three sons; Damon Christie, Jim Christie (Rhonda) and Brett (Dawn) Christie all of St. Joseph, MO, brother George T. Frakes Jr., sister, Sandy Sharp, Jonesbourgh, GA, and 4 grandchildren, Shae, Darion Dalton, and Keligh.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating.
