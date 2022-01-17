Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Telma Ionasara Christie, 82

Telma Ionasara Christie 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:32 PM

Telma Ionasara Christie 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. She was born February 14, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Telma and George Frakes Sr. She graduated from DeKalb High School and worked at Quaker Oats. Telma was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Carol Sue McClurg. Survivors include three sons; Damon Christie, Jim Christie (Rhonda) and Brett (Dawn) Christie all of St. Joseph, MO, brother George T. Frakes Jr., sister, Sandy Sharp, Jonesbourgh, GA, and 4 grandchildren, Shae, Darion Dalton, and Keligh.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories