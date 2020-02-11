Teresa Ann Kunrath

1972-2020

Teresa Ann Kunrath, 47, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born April 27, 1972 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The light of Teresa’s life was her grandchildren; she loved nothing more than being a Nana.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Kunrath.

Survivors include her sons, Kevin Kunrath (Dena), Michael Knight, Jacob Kunrath; grandchildren, Xandiah, Rylyn, Karzin, Blake, Zoie; brother, Jason Kunrath; nephews, Tyler and Jay Kunrath.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.