Clear

Teresa Ann Kunrath, 47

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Teresa Ann Kunrath
1972-2020

Teresa Ann Kunrath, 47, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born April 27, 1972 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The light of Teresa’s life was her grandchildren; she loved nothing more than being a Nana.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Kunrath.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin Kunrath (Dena), Michael Knight, Jacob Kunrath; grandchildren, Xandiah, Rylyn, Karzin, Blake, Zoie; brother, Jason Kunrath; nephews, Tyler and Jay Kunrath.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Monday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise a sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tomorrow night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories