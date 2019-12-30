Teresa J. Jans 54, Saint Joseph, Missouri, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born June 16, 1965, Iowa City, IA. Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Morse, and step father, Terrence Blum. Survivors include brothers, Bruce Blum, Harlan, IA, and Michael Blum. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
