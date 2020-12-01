Teresa Lynn Scott, 65

Teresa Lynn (Downing) Scott 65, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in DeKalb, MO. She was born January 8, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Bonnie and Tom Downing. She graduated from DeKalb in 1973, and St. Joseph Beauty University. She worked at Skylark Drive-In, and she was owner and operator of Terry's Beauty Salon in DeKalb for numerous years. Teresa was very artistic and could draw or paint anything. She could also decorate cakes, which she had done for numerous family and friends. Her artistic talent was so good she would make herself up with make-up, wearing a long black dress, and walk around the square, scaring anyone around her with her Aunt Lula Belle standing in the door laughing. Teresa had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She married the love of her life, Charlie Scott in 1979. Teresa was preceded in death by father, Tom Downing, and father in law, Sonny Scott. Survivors include, her husband, Charlie Scott of the home, daughter, Addie (Cody) Stoll of Savannah, MO, son, Chase Scott of DeKalb, her grandson and light of her life, Charlie Boy, mother, Bonnie Downing of DeKalb, sisters, Lisa (Allen) Anders of DeKalb and Lori (Brian) Stickler of Oregon, MO, brother, Tommy (Renee) Downing of St. Joseph, mother in law, Joyce Scott of St. Joseph, sisters in law, Sandy (Donnie) Duncan of St Joseph and Joyce (Adon) Borjas of Kansas City, KS, brother in law, Steven (Jodi) Scott of St. Joseph, numerous niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held, with live streaming available at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Pastor Bob Day, officiating. Guestbook and Viewing will be from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Fire Department. Online condolences, livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.