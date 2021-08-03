Teresa Marie Cain, 53, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.

A native of Iowa, she was born May 14, 1968 to Wallace and Geraldine (Williams) Klakken.

Teresa graduated from Bedford High School and went to Northwest Missouri State University (NWMSU). Teresa met Rob Cain at college, then accepted his proposal three years later at a football game. They married August 3, 1991 at Lake of Three Fires in Bedford, Iowa and a year later they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Brandie Nicole born June 22, 1992.

Family meant more to her than anything else in the world. While her daughter was growing up, she would go to all of Brandie’s dance recitals, beauty pageants and school concerts cheering her on. Teresa loved her two grandsons, Koltlen and Kallen. She and Rob would take them on vacations and spoil them with adventure. Teresa enjoyed going to family gatherings, helping to prepare the food. Her favorite hobbies were collecting depression ware and going to flea markets and antique stores trying to find a great buy. Teresa enjoyed watching and listening to NWMSU Bearcat Football games. Many people were touched by Teresa’s generosity and commitment to help any and all she could. She will be missed by many, including the family and friends she held so dear.

She was a member of the Gravity Christian Church, Nodaway County Fair Board, River Bluff Iron Man Association and Pyrotechnic Fireworks.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Klakken.

Survivors include husband, Rob; daughter, Brandie Cain; grandsons, Koltlen McClarnon, Kallen Mildward; mother, Geraldine Klakken; sister, Cheryl Adkins; brother, Marvin Klakken; numerous extended family.

Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Laura Street Baptist Church. Interment Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, Laura Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the family to be dispersed per Teresa’s wishes.