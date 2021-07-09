Teresa McDowell 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born August 10, 1965 in Cameron, MO, daughter of Patricia Eaton and James Caldwell. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1983. She married Gregory McDowell on August 16, 1985. She enjoyed throwing papers with her friend Tena, spending time with her grand babies, and going to the farm and the casino. She was very social and especially loved spending time with family. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church, where she was involved in youth programs, the women's group, and several other missions. Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Mace, and husband, Gregory McDowell. Survivors include: father and step-mother, James and Nancy Caldwell of Winston, MO, children, Megan and Chad McDowell of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Treveon, Montie, and Emika, sister, Angel (Allen) Rhoades of Winston, MO, brothers, Jimmy (Ronda) Caldwell of Winston, MO, Joseph Caldwell of St. Joseph, and Jeff Mace of Kansas City, MO, sisters in law, Brenda, Linda, Rhonda, Karen, and Charmin, step-brother, Terry Stucky, dear friend, Tena Herring of St. Joseph, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family, all who loved her.

Ms. McDowell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Salvation Army Church. Memorials are requested to the Salvation Army or her children.