Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Teresa McDowell, 55

Teresa McDowell 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:06 AM

Teresa McDowell 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born August 10, 1965 in Cameron, MO, daughter of Patricia Eaton and James Caldwell. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1983. She married Gregory McDowell on August 16, 1985. She enjoyed throwing papers with her friend Tena, spending time with her grand babies, and going to the farm and the casino. She was very social and especially loved spending time with family. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church, where she was involved in youth programs, the women's group, and several other missions. Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Mace, and husband, Gregory McDowell. Survivors include: father and step-mother, James and Nancy Caldwell of Winston, MO, children, Megan and Chad McDowell of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Treveon, Montie, and Emika, sister, Angel (Allen) Rhoades of Winston, MO, brothers, Jimmy (Ronda) Caldwell of Winston, MO, Joseph Caldwell of St. Joseph, and Jeff Mace of Kansas City, MO, sisters in law, Brenda, Linda, Rhonda, Karen, and Charmin, step-brother, Terry Stucky, dear friend, Tena Herring of St. Joseph, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family, all who loved her.
Ms. McDowell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Salvation Army Church. Memorials are requested to the Salvation Army or her children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories