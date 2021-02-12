Teri Turpin, 70, Highland, Kansas, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021
She was born November 5, 1950 in New York City, New York to Arnold and Margaret (Cruise) Simonds.
Teri was outgoing and friendly. She lived a fulfilling life, was a loving mother and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Dohrenwend (Erica), Jennifer Rhein, and Michael Clay; sister, Barbara Garafalo Sayres; three grandchildren; cousin, Cecelia Doyle; and numerous other family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
