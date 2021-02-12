Clear
Teri Turpin, 70

Teri Turpin, 70, Highland, Kansas, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:42 PM

She was born November 5, 1950 in New York City, New York to Arnold and Margaret (Cruise) Simonds.
Teri was outgoing and friendly. She lived a fulfilling life, was a loving mother and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Dohrenwend (Erica), Jennifer Rhein, and Michael Clay; sister, Barbara Garafalo Sayres; three grandchildren; cousin, Cecelia Doyle; and numerous other family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

