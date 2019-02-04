Clear
Terri Lynn Wisneski November 18, 1956 - February 2, 2019

Terri Lynn Wisneski 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born November 18, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Mid Buchanan High School. She married Joe Wisneski on March 6, 1978 and he survives of the Home. She was a homemaker who also had worked at Butchart Floral and Dairy Queen restaurants. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and her horse Custer, but most especially spending time with her family. Terri was preceded in death by father, George Zed Cordonnier, and step father Charles Harry Morgan. Survivors include, husband, Joe Wisneski of the home, mother, Sonja Morgan, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Amie (Tim) Bally, Agency, MO and Abbie (Nate) Sales, Lawson, MO, sons: Joshua Wisneski, Andy (Amy) Wisneski, Tylor Wisneski, of St. Joseph, and Tanner Wisneski, Agency, brother, Chip Morgan, St. Joseph, sisters, Cindi Cress, and Shellie (Chris) Leidy of St. Joseph, MO, her mother in law, Patsy Wisneski , St. Joseph, MO, 11 grandchildren and several nieces nephews. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery, Agency, MO. Memorials are requested to the Terri Wisneski memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at

