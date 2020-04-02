Terry Dean Cline, 74

Terry Cline 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday March 30, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born August 22, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was born of godly parents, the late Rose & Charles Cline. He married Deborah Richey on November 16, 1974, and they shared 45 years of marriage together. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1963, then entered into the United States Air Force and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Terry retired from Friskies Pet Care upon its closing. In 2004, God granted Terry an additional 16 years of life on earth when he became the recipient of a heart transplant. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and was in charge of the Social Committee. Terry enjoyed bowling and once bowled a perfect 300 game! He was a member of VFW Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6760 where he served as Commander for the last 3 years and the VVA Vietnam Veterans of American of which he was a past Commander, Terry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Cline. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Cline of the home, daughters, Amy Cline, Chicago, IL. and Jennifer Cline, Tampa, Fl, and a brother, Charles (Brenda) Cline of St. Joseph. Due to the current city regulations regarding COVID-19, there will be no visitation or service. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Child Rescue, 719 E. Hyde Park Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O.Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com