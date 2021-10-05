Terry Don Major, 64, of Texarkana, TX, formerly of Clearmont, MO, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Saint Michael's Hospital in Texarkana. He had been sick with COVID 19 for the past month and a half.

Terry was born in Clarinda, IA, on June 18, 1957, to Donald Gene and Terry Florence (Robinson) Major. He had resided in Clearmont before moving to Texarkana.

He graduated in 1975 from West Nodaway High School, where he was the senior class president and voted most likely to succeed. He also was a star football running back and won many awards all through high school, as well as breaking many records in track. He later attended multiple technical schools. He graduated from Rehma Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, OK.

On June 28, 1975, Terry was united in marriage to Deborah (Debby) Joy Chitwood.

He was ordained to preach by Rev. Don Barnett at the Clearmont Baptist Church. He was an Evangelist as well as a Pastor. He traveled and preached and sang as an Evangelist both before graduating from Rehma until the present.

He had been the Pastor at the Elmo Christian Church, Elmo, MO, the Pastor at the Braddyville Christian Church, the Agency Christian Church, and the Tarkio Full Gospel Church. For the past 10 years he was a Tier 2 Electronic Tech and Electrician at Cooper Tire and Rubber Co, Texarkana.

Terry was a member of the Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow, OK, and member and deacon of the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO.

His mother preceded him in death, and his great granddaughter, Chrislee Michelle.

His survivors include his wife, Debby of the home; 3 children, Jill Smith, Aaron Major, and Amanda Major; his father, Donald Gene Major; his siblings: Sandra Rohlmeir, and Randy Major; 10 grandchildren: Hailie Flood, Sky Smith, Markus Major, Jordan Major, Darius Major, Lukus Major, Samia Muldrow, and Terry James Major; 2 great grandchildren: Gunner and Jagger Flood.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO.

The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, on Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.