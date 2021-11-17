Terry E. Burns, 66, of Parnell, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Terry was born on February 10, 1955, in Parnell, to Bobby Gene “Bob” and Willa Fern (Parker) Burns. His father preceded him in death.

He was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, MO, in 1973. Then he got a degree in drafting from Platte College in St. Joseph, MO.

Terry was a member and attended the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Parnell. He liked to fish and to do crafts.

On April 15, 1978, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Terry was united in marriage to Virginia C. Spire. She passed away on April 24, 2017.

He worked at Robbins Lightning for 20 years. Then for Moog Automotive for 6 years, then retired after 20 years at Kawasaki Motors, all of Maryville

Terry’s survivors include his 5 children: Jeffery (Jenny) Burns, Natisha Burns, Jeremy (Heather) Burns, Jarrold (Ciara) Burns, and James (Autumn) Burns, all of Parnell. His mother, Fern Burns, Parnell; 3 brothers: Danny, Bill, and David Burns; 8 grandchildren: Cameron and Krista Staples, Jace, Jalyn, Khloe, Jaxson, Jarrett, and Brogan Burns; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, MO. The burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, also of Parnell.

A parish and family rosary will be at 5:00 PM, Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The visitation will follow the rosary until 7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph's Cemetery Fund, Parnell, MO.