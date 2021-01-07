Clear

Terry Grinlinton, 71

Terry Grinlinton, 71, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1949 to Arthur and Margaret (Bluma) Grinlinton.
Terry was a Lafayette High School graduate. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam War.
Terry worked for the Missouri National Guard as a Civil Engineer. He worked on projects in Washington, DC and Las Vegas while working for Control Services Company. Terry was a member of the International Operating Engineers Local 101.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; brothers, Jerry, Ron, Clarence, Larry; twins, Mary Margaret, and Arthur Charles.
Survivors include his loyal service dog, Toby; son, Nick Grinlinton (Cherbrale); grandson, Axel; sisters, Barbara (Jerry) Ashlock, Billie Grinlinton (Steve Runke), Marti Schultz (Steve), Debbie Parks; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date with burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

