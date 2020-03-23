Terry Joe (Frizz) Atkins, 66 of St Joseph, Missouri passed away March 20th surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 15th, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri' to BilIy Joe and Faye Atkins.

Terry worked in construction and in later years at Ventura Foods in St Joseph. He married Dea Propes on July 4th, 1988.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dea, father Billy Joe Atkins, brother Gary Atkins, granddaughter Lindsey Helton, step-son, Delaney Martinez, grandparents Logan and Nellie Atkins and Ammon and Faye Steeby.

Survivors include his mother Faye Atkins, daughter Tera (Danny) Helton, sisters Debbie (Dick) McGuire, Tammy (Clint) Messner, brother Keith (Sandra) Atkins. Grandchildren Ashley, Courtney, Jazmine, Aiden and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and long friends Lloyd Krull and Danny (DR) Raymond.

He was known for his love of his family, the outdoors, gardening, mushroom hunting and fishing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is charge of local arrangements.