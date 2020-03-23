Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Terry Joe "Frizz" Atkins, 66

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 11:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Terry Joe (Frizz) Atkins, 66 of St Joseph, Missouri passed away March 20th surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 15th, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri' to BilIy Joe and Faye Atkins.

Terry worked in construction and in later years at Ventura Foods in St Joseph. He married Dea Propes on July 4th, 1988.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dea, father Billy Joe Atkins, brother Gary Atkins, granddaughter Lindsey Helton, step-son, Delaney Martinez, grandparents Logan and Nellie Atkins and Ammon and Faye Steeby.

Survivors include his mother Faye Atkins, daughter Tera (Danny) Helton, sisters Debbie (Dick) McGuire, Tammy (Clint) Messner, brother Keith (Sandra) Atkins. Grandchildren Ashley, Courtney, Jazmine, Aiden and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and long friends Lloyd Krull and Danny (DR) Raymond.

He was known for his love of his family, the outdoors, gardening, mushroom hunting and fishing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is charge of local arrangements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories