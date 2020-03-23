Terry Joseph Jimenez 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 on St. Joseph's Day, at a Joplin, Missouri hospital. He was born November 5, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Dorothy and Jose Jimenez. He graduated from Benton High School and Missouri Western State University. He worked for the City of St. Joseph as a Civil Engineer, reviewing and drafting blue prints and coding. He was an accomplished artist, and enjoyed painting, sketching, and drawing, He also enjoyed music and cooking. Terry was a Catholic. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Johnny Jimemez. Survivors include: sisters, Brenda (Douglas) Henderson, Mentone, CA., and Debora Jimenez, Saint Joseph, MO, and a brother, Mark Jimenez of St. Joseph, MO, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Live streaming and family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, as well as family gathering following the Mass. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.