Terry Justine Weeden, 69

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:46 AM

Terry Justine Weeden, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri woke up in the arms of the Lord August 5th, 2021. Terry was born February 17th, 1952, in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Charlotte Weeden.
She graduated from Central High School in 1970. Terry enjoyed her job in Medical Manufacturing. She worked at Sherwood Medical Wyeth Company and retired from Amerisource.
Terry was a loving mother and foster parent for many years. She attended St. Francis Baptist Temple where she loved singing in the choir and was a devoted Sunday School teacher for many years. Terry had a smile and personality that lit up the room.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Kathleen Weeden, brother Stanley Weeden and son Anthony (Tony) Patton.
Survivors include daughter Nikia Johnson; grandson Iverson Johnson; siblings Sherrian Mayfield, James E. Weeden, Deborah Jackson, Retha Payne, Toni Anderson, Jeri Gail Jefferson (Tommie Jefferson), James Weeden and Alice Weeden; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 2:00 P.M. Friday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Friday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. The family requires that masks be worn and social distancing observed.

