Terry L. Glaub, 73

Terry L. Glaub, 73, of DeKalb, MO, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at a care facility in Gower, MO with her husband and son by her side.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:51 PM

She was born in St. Joseph on August 24, 1947 to the late John and Helen Bush. She was a graduate of DeKalb High School, Class of 1965, and was married to her high school sweetheart, Lewis G. Glaub, June 8, 1968. He survives of the home.

In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by their son, Skyler (Tabby) Glaub and their three children, Lou, Jack, & Lyla Glaub of Rushville, Mo and her goddaughter, Missy Odor of Humboldt, IA. She is also survived by her four siblings, Tilford (Barb) Bush of DeKalb, Mo, Twyla Moser of Weston, Mo, Trudy (David) Brant, and Trent (Pam) Bush all of DeKalb, Mo. Furthermore, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, great, great nieces and nephews, and her entire extended family in Iowa whom she loved dearly.

Terry owned and operated Terry’s Beauty Salon in DeKalb, Mo until the birth of her son in 1984. Skyler was the pride and joy of her life, matched only by the births of her grandchildren. Her time with them was cut short but her influence was profound. She was an active member of the DeKalb Community and would always joke she “was as old as the DeKalb Homecoming.” She was a talented artist, a stranger to no one, and truly loved every child who crossed her path regardless of where they came from. To know her was to love her.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 4, 6:00-8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral Service to be held Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 AM, also at the Chapel. Interment to be held at Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Mo.

